Joey Votto heading for home in...Bikini Bottom? Reds player to appear in Children's Theatre production

CINCINNATI — Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Definitely not Joey Votto, but you can hear him tell you all about who does when the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's new production takes the stage.

Votto will play the role of the iconic French Narrator in the Children's Theatre production of The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition.

It's the first time a Cincinnati Reds player has been featured in a production by the Cincinnati Children's Theatre.

"We are so thankful to Joey Votto and his team for being a part of the 23-24 TCT season," said Kim Kern, managing director and CEO of TCT. "Our audiences will enjoy hearing a Cincinnati icon bring this character to life."

While Votto won't take the stage each night with the other actors, his portrayal of the French Narrator character will be pre-recorded by the Canadian native. Votto hails from the city of Etobiocoke and is fluent in French.

The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition will kick off TCT's season at The Taft Theatre. The 60-minute musical adaptation is based on the iconic animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg.

The performances will begin October 14 and stretch through October 22. ASL interpretation will be offered at the Oct. 14 show held at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online, or you can call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 ext. 10 any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has been putting on delightful performances for audiences for over 100 years. The theatre began entertaining children and school audiences in 1919, then became an independent nonprofit organization in 1947.