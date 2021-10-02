Indictments handed down after fatal crashes in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — Felony indictments were returned on Wednesday for a Hamilton woman and a Madison Twp., man for fatal crashes earlier this year.

Denisha Chaney of Montana Avenue in Hamilton was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and felony endangering children in connection with a July 25 crash on Interstate 75.

Chaney’s 2 1/2-year-old child was injured in the crash and died several days later.

“She is on video with an ODOT camera going at a terrifically high rate of speed and very shortly after, loses control of her car, slams into the side of another car crossing lanes and ends up going out of control,” Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said. “There is a crash and a 2 1/2-year-old child was killed.”

Chaney’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash tested at 0.19, according to Gmoser, which is more than twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Jordan Kenyon, 22, of Perry Avenue in Madison Twp. is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide for a crash on March 9 that killed a passenger and injured two others.

Kenyon was traveling at “a very high rate of speed” on Lefferson Road when he lost control of his Mini Cooper, and the car hit a building, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Charles Barrett, 21, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Kenyon, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were also injured.

Kenyon is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 5 by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II.

