Indianapolis police place billboards in Cincinnati in effort to recruit new officers

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department looks to hire more officers, they're launching a new campaign, "Why We Serve," locally and in neighboring major cities.

IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook says they're looking to recruit from cities that have similar sizes and demographics.

"We wanted to recruit to not just the people in Indianapolis, but people beyond because those people may also fit and be the best fit for our department," Cook said. "We're not looking to take people away from the police agencies in those areas. We understand there's a struggle everywhere, but we want to show them what we have to offer because what we have to offer might be more than what they're getting now."

Billboards are currently in Cincinnati, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, Detroit, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri and cities across Indiana.

"Our goal is simple. We want to reach a more diverse audience and spread IMPD's message that we are indeed hiring the right people, right now," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. "We need more. It's no secret — we're a little over 200 officers down."

Here in Indianapolis, billboards can be seen in the following areas:

1625 16th St W (east of Riverside Dr) This billboard features Spanish-language messaging

9999 Crawfordsville Rd (east of CR 1000 E)

6136 Washington St E (east of Catherwood Av)

6190 Keystone Av N (south of 62nd St)

IMPD says this is their first phase of marketing and costs about $215,000. That money came from the American Rescue Plan. The billboards are expected to be up through the end of January 2023.

"We want to show everybody that Indianapolis is here, we're available and we're hiring right now," Cook said.

IMPD encourages all residents who meet the department’s initial requirements to apply here.

At IMPD, the base salary for new officers will increase to just over $61,000 annually. They will also be given a $10,000 signing bonus.

IMPD is actively recruiting for the 27th Recruit Class that will begin in October 2023. Applicants have until February 8, 2023, to apply. IMPD’s 26th Recruit Class is set to begin March 20 and graduate Sept. 15, 2023.

IMPD’s 25th Recruit Class is currently underway with 22 recruits who will graduate on March 3, 2023. IMPD also will have a 5th lateral class of recruits that begins January 2023 and will graduate in March.