Indian Hill High School students were asked how to make their school better; 'The BIG pitch' is their answer.

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — "How can you make Indian Hill High School even better than it already is?" Students posed with that question definitely had some answers.

Nearly 50 students raised their hand, sharing over 80 ideas.

The top 24 ideas are preparing to go to the next level-presenting the ideas in a final round to a panel of professionals at a shot for getting projects funded through a $10,000 grant supported by the Indian Hill Foundation.

“We are grateful to our valued partner, the Indian Hill Foundation, for once again making student dreams come true,” said Indian Hill High School Principal Jeff Damadeo. “Our students are gaining real-world experience with this learning, and, because of the support of the IH Foundation, our winners will secure funding to see their ideas implemented.”

Students who submitted attended a series of workshops to fine tune their ideas with the support of mentors.

The finalists will present their 'BIG Pitch' to the panel of judges at the final pitch night, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Indian Hill High School Auditorium.