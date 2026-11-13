LEBANON, Ohio — A beloved Cincinnati holiday tradition is getting a new home this Christmas season, as crews transform the Warren County Fairgrounds into a drive-thru display featuring more than 2 million lights.

WATCH: Coney Island's Nights of Lights gets a new home

Coney Island's Nights of Lights holiday display finds new home at Warren County Fairgrounds

Nights of Lights will open Nov. 20 at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon, and run through Jan. 2. The drive-thru experience covers nearly two miles and takes about 30 minutes.

Crews were busy Friday with seven days left until opening weekend.

The holiday lights were once part of the Nights of Lights display at Coney Island before moving to the Clermont County Fairgrounds. This year, the attraction is adding Warren County to that list.

Visitors will be able to stay inside their vehicles as they travel through glowing tunnels and larger-than-life displays, with lights synchronized to music playing through their car radios.

“In your car, in the warmth of your car, through your car radio, the lights are synchronized to the music,” an organizer said. “So it’s very interactive. You’re singing along. You’re driving through tunnels.”

But holiday festivities are already underway at the fairgrounds.

On Friday, shoppers got an early start checking gifts off their lists at the City Mercantile Market, where about 100 vendors are bringing together handmade goods and small businesses for the weekend.

“There are very few opportunities where you can get this local, handmade, small businesses here together for you to shop,” one vendor said.

Shoppers said the music, decorations and smells were helping get them into the Christmas spirit.

“We’re shopping for our family members,” one shopper said.

“I got earrings for my grandma,” another said.

And for families heading to Lebanon this weekend, there’s another familiar face expected to make an appearance: Santa Claus.

Nights of Lights opens Nov. 20 and continues through Jan. 2 at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Tickets and additional information are available through Cincinnati’s Nights of Lights 2026 website. The attraction is scheduled to operate rain, snow or shine.