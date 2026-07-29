Sheriff: 1 dead after crash near Milford Township in Butler County

MILFORD TWP., Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles Tuesday evening, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies and fire personnel responded to the intersection of US-127 and Eaton Road at around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday evening after a crash was reported.

Deputies found three vehicles had been involved in the crash, and one driver was unresponsive; that driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The sheriff's office did not release that person's name.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a black SUV was heading south on US-127 when the driver of a silver Toyota failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into the SUV. That crash caused the SUV to enter the northbound lane of US-127, where it was hit again by a truck and trailer, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not say which driver was killed in the crash.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is still under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.