Butler County man accused of 30 sexual offenses pleads not guilty

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County man pleaded not guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, April 20, to 30 felony counts involving sexual offenses and sexually oriented material involving minors.

Brandon E. Anderson, 40, faces charges on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity‑oriented material or performance, nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, five counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery. The charges vary from first-degree to fifth-degree felonies.

Prosecutors on Monday said 15 of the counts allege a pattern of long-term sexual conduct involving minor children and that some of these incidents were documented photos or videos, allegedly taken using a cellphone.

Five counts relate to pornographic material obtained from the internet. Prosecutors indicated that the individuals depicted in this material have not been identified.

The remaining 10 counts involve allegations of sexual acts committed against mothers to minor children. Investigators reportedly possess photographic evidence of and statements from some of the alleged victims.

During Monday’s arraignment, Judge Michael Oster Jr. raised concerns about the defendant’s prior history, including issues related to compliance and a failure to register.

According to Butler County court records, Anderson was sentenced in December 2003 to three years in prison for rape. In August 2011, he was sentenced to two years in prison for failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment.

In December 2013, Anderson was sentenced to a year in prison for failure of duty to register.

Oster set Anderson’s bond at $1 million Monday. If released, he would be subject to GPS monitoring, restricted to maintain residence in Butler County and to not have any contact with any alleged victims, plus to remain at least 1,000 feet away from them. Anderson also would be restricted from accessing the internet.

He is back in court May 18 for a plea or trial setting.

Anderson’s arrest in March and indictment by a grand jury earlier this month follow a Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a reported sexual extortion case involving a juvenile.

BCSO detectives were notified March 10 of a Ross School District student’s allegations that she was being “sextorted” by her adult male neighbor, the sheriff’s office said. After speaking with the victim and the school resource officer, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Silver Lane in St. Clair Township.

Several electronic devices were seized and later examined, the sheriff’s office previously said. A forensic review allegedly uncovered multiple images depicting prepubescent female children in sexual situations, according to the sheriff’s office.