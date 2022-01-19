'If You Give a Child a Book' provides free books for kids

Students at Lincoln Heights Elementary School received books for free on Wednesday thanks to donations made to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

"It's one thing to hand them books, but when they've gotten to choose books or teachers have picked appropriate reading materials for children it is amazing and they are so excited," said Dawn Bailey, principal of Lincoln Heights Elementary.

In 2021, WCPO9 and the Scripps Howard Foundation asked for donations to provide books for kids who need them the most.

Lincoln Heights is one of five schools able to send kids home with free books thanks to donations made.