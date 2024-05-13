ICYMI: The Northern Lights danced across Tri-State skies
The Northern Lights were visible in the Greater Cincinnati region over the weekend during a rare geomagnetic event.
Bennington, IndianaPhoto by: Kelsey Rice The view outside the Cincinnati ObservatoryPhoto by: Connor Kurek Cincinnati ObservatoryPhoto by: Connor Kurek Waverly, OhioPhoto by: Lisa Hensley Mt. OrabPhoto by: Sid Layman Maysville, Ky.Photo by: Jane Crouch Near StonelickPhoto by: Angie Haering Amelia, OhioPhoto by: Lisa Baker Hamilton, OhioPhoto by: Megan Secrest
Wilmington, OhioPhoto by: Sulyn Romer Augusta, Ky.Photo by: Miranda Kiskaden Russellville, OhioPhoto by: Paula Cenci Bethel, OhioPhoto by: Nancy Baker Daiker Union City, IndianaPhoto by: Adana Marie
