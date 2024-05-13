Watch Now
ICYMI: The Northern Lights danced across Tri-State skies

The Northern Lights were visible in the Greater Cincinnati region over the weekend during a rare geomagnetic event.

bennington indiana kelsey rice.jpg Bennington, IndianaPhoto by: Kelsey Rice cincy observatory connor kurek.jpg The view outside the Cincinnati ObservatoryPhoto by: Connor Kurek cincy observat connor kurek.jpg Cincinnati ObservatoryPhoto by: Connor Kurek waverly ohio lisa hensley.jpg Waverly, OhioPhoto by: Lisa Hensley Mr Orab Sid Layman.jpg Mt. OrabPhoto by: Sid Layman maysville ky jane crouch.jpg Maysville, Ky.Photo by: Jane Crouch stone lick angie haering.jpg Near StonelickPhoto by: Angie Haering amelia lisa baker.jpg Amelia, OhioPhoto by: Lisa Baker hamilton megan secrest.jpg Hamilton, OhioPhoto by: Megan Secrest
 wilmington ohio sulyn romer.jpg Wilmington, OhioPhoto by: Sulyn Romer Augusta KY miranda kiskaden.jpg Augusta, Ky.Photo by: Miranda Kiskaden Russellville ohio Paula Cenci.jpg Russellville, OhioPhoto by: Paula Cenci Bethel Nancy Baker Daiker.jpg Bethel, OhioPhoto by: Nancy Baker Daiker Union city indiana Adana Marie.jpg Union City, IndianaPhoto by: Adana Marie

Bennington, IndianaKelsey Rice
The view outside the Cincinnati ObservatoryConnor Kurek
Cincinnati ObservatoryConnor Kurek
Waverly, OhioLisa Hensley
Mt. OrabSid Layman
Maysville, Ky.Jane Crouch
Near StonelickAngie Haering
Amelia, OhioLisa Baker
Hamilton, OhioMegan Secrest
Wilmington, OhioSulyn Romer
Augusta, Ky.Miranda Kiskaden
Russellville, OhioPaula Cenci
Bethel, OhioNancy Baker Daiker
Union City, IndianaAdana Marie
