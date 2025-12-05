'We don't know why the birds have died' | 72 vultures dead at Clermont County school

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officials cleaned up the carcasses of 72 black vultures on Friday morning, which were splayed across the ballfields and campus of a Clermont County elementary school.

Pierce Township officials said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) initially refused to clean up or test the dead birds and only agreed to help hours after being contacted by the WCPO 9 I-Team.

“They were very adamant that they were not coming. There was a recommendation that you just take them, put them in a bag, double-bag them and throw them in the garbage,” said Pierce Township Trustee Allen Freeman. “It was very clear that there was no help coming … Thanks to Channel 9, you guys reached out to ODNR, and amazingly, they started to change their tune.”

Provided St. Bernadette School staff members discovered 72 dead vultures across their Pierce Township campus on Dec. 1, 2025.

Staff and teachers at St. Bernadette’s School on Locust Lake Road returned from Thanksgiving break on Dec. 1 and found dead vultures spread across a campus where more than 200 children are enrolled.

The school contacted Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright for help, who said he reached out to ODNR for guidance.

Watch: What ODNR officials said about this "unique circumstance" and how township officials are reacting

72 dead vultures found on elementary school campus

“(ODNR wasn't) overly concerned with the situation. They really had no intention to come out and do anything for the problem,” Wright said. “It did upset me. I was a little surprised. It’s a wildlife issue. There's no better agency than them to deal with a wildlife issue."

Ray Pfeffer Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright said Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers initially refused to clean up the dead vultures.

Over the next few days, Wright said he contacted local public health and emergency management agencies for help to come up with a contingency plan, while the dead birds remained at the school.

“It’s a big undertaking to clean up this many dead animals when you really don’t know or have the education or expertise to deal with that issue,” Wright said.

An ODNR spokesperson said the agency does not typically collect dead wildlife, but decided to help “for this unique circumstance.”

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has conducted testing of other dead wild birds in Clermont County, and we have been advised that those other birds are ‘presumed positive’ for HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) … once a presumed positive case is identified in a county, all additional dead birds found in groups of six or more are also presumed to be HPAI and are treated as such. Therefore, the vultures in this case are presumed to be positive for HPAI, however, ODNR is working to collect additional samples to send for testing due to this unique circumstance,” according to a statement from ODNR.

Ray Pfeffer Ohio Department of Natural Resources wildlife officers remove 72 dead vultures from a Pierce Township elementary school on Dec. 5, 2025.

Freeman said he wants to know for certain if the vultures died from bird flu or were poisoned.

Freeman and Wright both said that ODNR declined to test the birds. A spokesperson for Clermont County Public Health confirmed the claim.

“As is protocol in situations involving wildlife, the issue was originally reported to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which declined to test the birds,” according to a statement from public health spokesperson Krista Rose.

Provided St. Bernadette School staff members discovered 72 dead vultures across their Pierce Township campus on Dec. 1, 2025.

“However, given the potential risk to public health, we worked with our state partners to arrange testing. … On Friday, Dec. 5, two birds are being delivered to a state animal laboratory for testing. We expect results back early next week,” Rose said.

Meanwhile, dozens of seemingly healthy black vultures flew around the school on Friday morning. They perched in trees and on the baseball field fence near the carcasses.

Freeman said he worries about more bird deaths.

“You also have a lot of geese that are in this area as well. So, all of those are flock animals, and they can be spreading this to countless areas inside Clermont County … and we would have no idea,” Freeman said. “There are a number of people very close by that have cattle operations, and it has been known that bird flu can jump to cattle … it starts to open up an entirely new avenue that deals with our food and our food supply.”

Ray Pfeffer Pierce Township Trustee Allen Freeman said Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers initially refused to clean up the dead vultures.

But Wright urged residents not to panic.

“We don’t know why the birds have died. There's an assumption that it could be a bird flu, but they’ve not been tested to confirm that,” Wright said. “I’ve been assured by health officials that it’s a really low risk of transmission to humans.”

If the testing comes back positive for bird flu, the current risk to the public is very low, Rose said.

Ray Pfeffer Ohio Department of Natural Resources wildlife officers remove 72 dead vultures from a Pierce Township elementary school on Dec. 5, 2025.

“Transmission occurs through contact with respiratory droplets and bodily fluids from live birds. Transmission of bird flu in wildlife can increase in the spring and fall with bird migration. The current strain of H5N1 has been found in the wild and domestic bird populations since 2022 throughout the country, including Ohio,” Rose said.

Pierce Township residents who find dead birds are urged to contact the township fire department or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at (800) 945-3543 or wildinfo@dnr.ohio.gov.