CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld has taken the stand in his own defense today, during the corruption trial that resumed on Tuesday after a "COVID-related issue" forced its postponement on June 30.

Prosecutors rested their case against Sittenfeld last Wednesday, and the judge refused to dismiss any of the six public corruption charges against him. This means jurors will determine the fate of Cincinnati’s once-rising political star sometime this week, after the defense has presented its case.

NOW: PG Sittenfeld’s federal corruption trial enters its third week after a #COVID-related delay. @PaulaChristian_ @AllyKraemer and I continue coverage - though we expect this case to wrap this week. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/jb3Tjz2mGO — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) July 5, 2022

After the trial reconvened from lunch, Sittenfeld took the stand to speak in his own defense.

"I did never and I would never under any circumstances sell my vote or trade my vote for a campaign donation," said Sittenfeld, while being questioned by his own defense team.

Sittenfeld point by point refutes each allegation of corruption made against him by FBI agents over 90 minutes on witness stand. But cross-examination is next. @WCPO @EvanMillward — Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_) July 5, 2022

Once cross-examination by the prosecution began, Sittenfeld insisted that he only had Cincinnati's best interests at heart and that he trusted Chinedum Ndukwe, who wore a wire during meetings with Sittenfeld and introduced him to FBI agents posing as investors.

Sittenfeld said he ignored red flags from the FBI agents, believing they were out-of-town developers trying to work on a project that he believed would be good for the city.

"The lens through which I viewed them was as people doing something good for the city ... A respected friend of mine said 'you can trust them,' said Sittenfeld.

Because he was introduced to the pair, who called themselves Rob and Brian, by Ndukwe, Sittenfeld said he trusted them because he trusted Ndukwe.

"I trusted him as a person, I trusted him as a friend ... and he took his credibility and his trust and conferred it on them," said Sittenfeld

The former council member went on to say that, while he voted against his donors occasionally, he was always willing to vote for things he felt were good for the city, regardless of where those who stood to benefit stood on his candidacy.

WCPO will update this story after prosecutors finish their cross-examination.