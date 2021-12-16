Park Board chooses landscape supply company to build riverfront boat dock

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s Park Board has chosen a landscape supply company to build and operate a riverfront boat dock near Cincinnati’s Public Landing, ending a seven-year saga that included three bidding competitions and one failed attempt to award a no-bid contract for the project.

H. Hafner & Sons Inc. was the winning bidder in a competition launched by the city’s procurement office in May, but the Park Board delayed a vote to hear from Hafner and the second-place finisher, Queen City Riverboats. Last week, the Park Board voted not to consider a revised bid from Queen City Riverboats that proposed a floating hotel sponsored by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Park Board’s staff recommended the Hafner bid. The board endorsed that recommendation with a 4-0 vote, with Susan Castellini abstaining because of the revised proposal that included the Cincinnati Reds. City attorneys deemed Castellini’s participation to be a conflict of interest because of her family’s ownership of the Reds.

“The Hafner group has done everything that we asked them to do,” said Park Board Chairman Jim Goetz. “The Queen City group has a lot on their table … with Hafner, I feel like we would get focused operations on this, even though it’s not their core business.”

Parks Commissioner Molly North said Hafner’s Nov. 11 presentation convinced her the company was qualified.

“My biggest concern with Hafner coming in was inexperience running a marina,” North said. “I felt very confident after the presentation they had the wherewithal to operate it.”

A report by the Park Board’s waterfront, planning and finance staff said the Hafner proposal would cost the city up to $2.2 million and return up to $143,000 in shared revenue from mooring fees and restaurant sales. The Queen City Riverboats proposal would cost $1.7 million and return $32,000 to the city annually, according to Park Board staff.

The vote was preceded by a last-minute addendum in which Queen City Riverboats questioned Hafner’s qualifications and complained about the city’s bidding process.

“QCR has the experience to make informed and conservative representations of potential revenue streams,” said the 18-page addendum. “The low-cost bidder seldom has this ability. It is usually just telling people what they want to hear. If judged based upon facts rather than empty promises, QCR wins again.”