P.G. Sittenfeld in court Monday asking judge to throw out his public corruption conviction and grant new trial

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will be back in federal court on Monday as his attorneys try to convince a judge to throw out his public corruption convictions.

But the once rising political star may be more focused on shaping his appeal, with the addition of two attorneys from high-powered Washington, D.C. law firm, Jones Day.

Legal experts have long predicted that Sittenfeld's fate would be decided by higher courts, regardless of the jury's conviction.

One of Sittenfeld's new attorneys, James Burnham, played a key role in overturning the public corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, according to the law firm's website.

The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 2016 ruling in the McDonnell case made it harder to prosecute elected officials accused of bribery and narrowed the definition of what could be considered an "official act."

Sittenfeld has maintained that he did nothing illegal by accepting $40,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents who were posing as developers and championing their project to redevelop a blighted downtown property into a boutique hotel because he was a pro-development politician.

But that's not the only argument Sittenfeld's attorneys are making in their quest for an acquittal or a new trial. Their court filings contain wide-reaching criticism of the prosecutors, the jury, and U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole for their conduct during the high-profile trial that ended on July 8 with two guilty verdicts: attempted extortion and bribery.

Defense attorneys claim the government’s case lacked evidence, some jurors acted with misconduct or were exposed to the media, and the judge made numerous errors by giving the jury incorrect instructions and excluding the testimony of many defense witnesses.

Sittenfeld's attorneys asked for a hearing so they could make face-to-face arguments to the judge. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday and will likely last for several hours. Cole is unlikely to rule from the bench and may issue a written decision in a few weeks.

If he upholds Sittenfeld's conviction, the next step is for him to schedule a sentencing hearing likely in three to six months. Sittenfeld could face several years in prison. But his attorneys will no doubt ask the judge not to send him to prison until his appeal is decided by the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Campaign donors routinely have business pending before the government and asking those people to support one’s campaign is called fundraising. It is not bribery, extortion, or any other federal crime,” Sittenfeld’s attorneys wrote in a recent court filing.

But prosecutors argue that Sittenfeld's convictions should stand: “the defendant received a fair trial … there is no basis to conclude the interest of justice requires a redo,” in recent court filings.

Marlene Steele Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter delivers her opening statement in corruption trial of P.G. Sittenfeld.



Monday's hearing will be the first public court session where potential jury misconduct is discussed. Cole held several closed hearings on the accusations in the weeks and months following the verdict.

One big issue is a female juror, who is known as Juror X, who made multiple posts on Facebook during the high-profile trial, including during jury selection and on the night before the verdict was announced.

Sittenfeld’s legal team had been pushing for a forensic exam of her electronic devices, to see what else she may have posted. But the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request.

Cole allowed Sittenfeld’s legal team to question four jurors after the verdict during a series of closed-door hearings, to search for any potential bias or media exposure.

Now Sittenfeld’s legal team is arguing he deserves a new trial because Cole refused to grant them permission to contact other jurors who may have been in earshot of media conversations in the courthouse hallway.

Marlene Steele Charlie M. Rittgers, an attorney for P.G. Sittenfeld, in his opening statement to jurors.



“This issue has truly been exhausted. Sittenfeld has now interviewed four jurors—fully one-third of the jury— none of whom described any discussion of external sources or information,” prosecutors wrote.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys also argue that prosecutors are, “pushing the line of criminal corruption closer to workaday politics than it has ever been before,” by twisting legal campaign contributions into a crime.

On the witness stand Sittenfeld maintained his innocence, saying the Convention Place Mall project at the heart of this case was a blight on downtown and he would have supported its redevelopment regardless of the donations.

“The defendant cites his own testimony as evidence that he lacked corrupt intent. But, again, the jury was free to find his testimony lacked credibility,” prosecutor Matthew Singer wrote in a recent court filing. “The defendant’s willingness to meet with a corrupt businessman is evidence of corrupt intent and gave the jury reason to doubt the credibility of his innocent explanations for his conduct.”

Defense attorneys also claim the government is illegally expanding corruption laws with this case.

Sketch by: Marlene Steele Former Cincinnati Bengal turned real estate developer Chinedum Ndukwe testifies against P.G. Sittenfeld on June 28, 2022.



“The last thing our country needs right now is a massive expansion of the corruption laws. Empowering ambitious prosecutors and lay juries to impose corruption convictions on—and launch criminal prosecutions of—disfavored politicians or controversial donors on the basis of campaign contributions, ambiguous statements, imaginary “winks,” and selective quotations from recorded conversations is a recipe for constitutional trouble,” defense attorneys wrote.

Sittenfeld was the third council member the FBI arrested in 2020 on public corruption charges as a result of a massive sting at City Hall involving at least three undercover FBI agents and multiple informants who secretly recorded numerous elected leaders over two years.

Former council member Tamaya Dennard pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud for accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to exchange her votes for money. She was released from prison earlier this year.

Former council member Jeff Pastor is awaiting trial on a 10-count indictment accusing him of taking $55,000 in bribes in exchange for votes and influence on development deals. No trial date has been set in his case.