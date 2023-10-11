P&G shareholders reject board changes sought by founding families; descendants say they're 'not going away'

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble Co. said all of its 14 board nominees received “strong shareholder support” at the company’s annual meeting Tuesday, despite opposition from descendants of the company’s founders.

P&G declined to reveal the vote tally, which will be filed later this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But P&G descendants are convinced they’re making progress in their quest to convince the company to be more aggressive at fighting deforestation.

“We’re not going away and this issue is not going away, regardless of how shareholders vote,” said Jim Epstein, a fifth-generation descendant of P&G co-founder James Gamble.

Epstein was among 39 descendants who asked shareholders to vote against four P&G board nominees, including CEO Jon Moeller. They argued the company hasn’t done enough to respond to a 2020 vote in which 67% of shareholders called on P&G to “increase the scale, pace, and rigor of its efforts to eliminate deforestation and forest degradation from its supply chains.”

The WCPO 9 I-Team detailed the family’s concerns in a three-part series in July. In a series of SEC filings since Sept. 8, the descendants and the company traded barbs with each other, each side citing the I-Team’s coverage to support their claims.

The New York Pension Fund sided with descendants by announcing that it would vote its 4 million shares, or 0.2% of P&G’s total outstanding shares, against all seven members of P&G’s governance committee. Green Century Capital Management told the I-Team last week that a vote of less than 90% shareholder support would increase pressure on P&G to revise its deforestation policies.

That’s because 90.3% was the lowest vote total that any P&G board member received last year, when the environmental group Friends of the Earth asked shareholders to vote against three board members. Even if this year’s vote tallies don’t go lower, P&G descendants think this year’s efforts have been a success.

“If we had a PR agency, an advertising agency, put out full-page ads, whatever the campaign might be, I think we’d get the vote more on our side. And that scorecard would improve,” said Chris Matthews, a fifth-generation descendant of P&G co-founder William Procter. “But for what we are, we’re making progress. We know we’re making progress because we know we have their attention.”

Matthews said P&G has agreed to a meeting between family members and sustainability executives, allowing them to sort through issues that could bring about change. P&G declined to participate in an interview about the family’s ongoing activism, but released a statement:

“It's important for people to know that although we do not own or manage forests, our commitments and actions related to forestry are among the most rigorous in our industry. Today, for every tree we use in our paper products, at least two are regrown. Our progress has been recognized by leading, independent monitors of how companies uphold their commitments to sustainability, including the Carbon Disclosure Project. We also continue to partner with leading organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council and the Arbor Day Foundation on efforts towards responsible forestry management.”