OTR organization plans to put more 'eyes on the street' following Main Street shooting

CINCINNATI — The Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District plans to put more "eyes on the street" in the wake of Sunday morning's shooting, according to Bobby Maly, chairman of the district and CEO of the Model Group.

"We'll have more ambassadors on the street, cleaning, eyes on the street, communicating with stakeholders, owners, visitors, to make sure that if we see anything going on we can get on top of it with the city," Maly said.

Launched in 2021, the district raises $775,000 annually from property owners and private contributions to fund "clean and safe" initiatives and beautification projects.

Maly declined to say how much additional funding will be spent on the Main Street district, but said it will not reduce the number of ambassadors already at work in other parts of the Over-the-Rhine. The street ambassadors funded by the OTR South district are managed by 3CDC under contract with the SID.

It's the latest in a series of hurdles that the Main Street business district has overcome since the early 1990s, when it led the resurgence of Over-the-Rhine with a bar district and startup community known as "Digital Rhine."

The bar district nearly perished after 1995, when musician Michael Bany was murdered following a performance on Main Street. Digital Rhine faded with the dot-com bubble of 2000. Then came the 2001 riots, which led some to believe the Main Street district would perish forever.

But then came a new wave of investments that added housing, office and retail entrepreneurs to the district, most of whom survived the COVID 19 pandemic.

"There's some intangible quality that has attracted a lot of us, myself included, to this neighborhood," Maly said. "I've been working here for the last 20 years."

John Yung has lived or worked in the Main Street business district since 2010.

"We've spent an entire generation trying to bring this neighborhood back to life," said Yung, senior project executive at Urban Fast Forward. "It has survived plenty of things and it will survive this too."