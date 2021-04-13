OSHA clarifies actions in probe of power plant collapse

CINCINNATI — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released copies Tuesday of citations against a Detroit-based demolition contractor involved in the collapse of the Killen Generating Station in Adams County.

The release comes one day after the WCPO 9 I-Team reported that Adamo Demolition Company was fined $14,475 since the collapse of the power plant, which killed two people and injured three.

OSHA declined to release copies of the citations or reveal what was alleged in them prior to the publication of Monday’s report. On Tuesday, an agency spokesman stressed that its investigation continues into the cause of the December 9 collapse.

“Those citations are for other things discovered while conducting the investigation” of the Killen collapse, said OSHA Spokesman Scott Allen. “Those are not for the collapse itself.”

The Jan. 25 citation involves an alleged incident from last summer that resulted in a serious violation at the JM Stuart Station, another Adams County power plant that is being demolished by Adamo.

“On or before July 26, 2020, Adamo Demolition Company did not complete an adequate site inspection to ensure that employees removing large piping components were free from the potential hazard of being struck-by the uncontrolled removal of piping,” the citation stated.

OSHA proposed a fine of $12,873, which Adamo is contesting.

The second violation, issued Feb. 2, alleged Adamo failed to report to OSHA an injury that took place at the Killen plant on August 12, 2020. That resulted in a proposed fine of $1,502, which is also being contested by Adamo.

The company declined to comment on the citations issued so far.

