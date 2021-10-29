Ohio man will plead guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation

CINCINNATI — A southern Ohio man has agreed to plead guilty to making online threats to someone who claimed he should be prosecuted for his role leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington.

Justin Stoll, 41, recorded, narrated, and posted videos from outside the Capitol as rioters broke through barricades surrounding the Capitol.

Stoll, a Wilmington resident, threatened a person who had watched his videos, according to an Information filed by federal prosecutors. An Information is a charging document that accompanies the plea agreement.

According to those court records, Stoll made the threat Jan. 7 in a video posted on social media.

"If you ever in your f****** existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker," Stoll said in the video. "You can play that for the D.A. in court; I don't care. If you ever jeopardize me from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your motherf***** maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting."

A plea hearing hasn't been scheduled.