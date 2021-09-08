Most employees in Tri-State nursing homes haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine

MADEIRA, OH — Most employees in 33 Tri-State nursing homes haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19, even though the virus has killed more than 136,000 residents and staff in United States nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"It's very concerning," said Amy Lacinak, the daughter of a resident at Madeira Healthcare nursing home. "Vaccinations should be part of your job."

Lot Tan Amy Lacinak

Madeira Healthcare, which is owned by Ayden Healthcare, has one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the Tri-State.

Just 17% of the nursing home's employees have been vaccinated, according to CMS data reviewed by the WCPO 9 I-Team.

CMS says the national average staff vaccination rate for nursing homes is 62%, more than triple the rate at Madeira Healthcare.

"I'd like to see them all get it, but that's their call," said Ms. Lacinak's father, Joseph, who said he's been a resident at Madeira Healthcare for about 8 months.

Mr. Lacinak, 66, said he's recovering from amputations caused by diabetes. He received the COVID vaccine, but he knows there's still risk.

"I think if I were vaccinated, they should get vaccinated, too," Mr. Lacinak said.

Lot Tan Joseph Lacinak

In a statement provided Wednesday to the I-Team, Ayden Healthcare said, "Despite our best efforts to advocate for our employees to receive the vaccine, there are still those who wish to decline. Each of our employees has been counseled about the risks and benefits of receiving the vaccine and the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others."

Last month, President Joe Biden announced that nursing home employees will be required to get the COVID vaccine as a condition for their employers to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. But it's unclear when that will go into effect.

Despite President Biden's announcement, many Tri-State nursing homes are far below the national average vaccination rate.

This Tableau map shows 33 local nursing homes where half the staff hasn't been vaccinated for COVID. We included three nursing homes that have "no data" reported on the CMS website.

CMS reported the data on August 22.

<a href='#'><img alt='Nursing Home StaffVaccination Rates ' src='https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Nu/NursingHomeStaffVaccinationRates/NursingHomeStaffVaccinationRates/1_rss.png' style='border: none' /></a>

Ms. Lacinak provided the I-Team with a notification she said Madeira Healthcare sent her Tuesday.

The notification said a Madeira Healthcare employee had tested positive for COVID, prompting temporary restrictions at the nursing home.

Ayden Healthcare didn't immediately respond to the I-Team's follow-up questions about that notification.

"Were they in my dad's room?" Ms. Lacinak asked rhetorically. "It baffles my mind."