Middletown 'Hollywoodland' developer could get $2M by Christmas

Whether Middletown ever develops its proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland project on the riverfront, the city could owe Main Street Properties developer David Rachie $2 million by Christmas.

This is due to a pre-construction funding clause in the proposed development contact between Rachie's Main Street Properties and the City of Middletown. This is part of the deal negotiated by City Manager Jim Palenick for the proposed Hollywoodland development, which goes before Middletown City Council for a vote on Thursday, Oct. 21.

"It means that we will spend $7,500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds doing pre-construction activities regardless," Palenick told WCPO's Dan Monk. "Moving this project forward, doing the various pre-construction activities to get complete schematic and design drawings so that we can can get a guaranteed maximum price, so that in turn they can go out to the market and see if the financing will work."

Rachie getting paid before any actual development occurring rubbed Middletown resident Gary Armstrong the wrong way.

"I can't even respond to that," Armstrong said. "He ought to get that at the end, when the job's done. Seriously."

Despite the risks, the price tag, and the use of $7.5 million of COVID stimulus money, Palenick remains dedicated to the project and that it can attract lenders and investors.

"Is it a big, difficult complex task? Sure," Palenick said. "Are there risks involved? Sure. We've tried to mitigate those risks as much as humanly possible. ... And we're coming out of a pandemic and this is the hospitality industry. It's a big ask, it's a heavy lift - nobody is going to deny that. But if you don't try, I guarantee you, you won't make it."

