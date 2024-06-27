Macy's trying to sell its Florence Mall stores

FLORENCE, Ky. — Macy’s Inc. is seeking a buyer for its two stores at Florence Mall, an indication that both could be among the 150 stores it plans to close in the next three years.

Macy’s announced in February that it will close 50 stores this year and an additional 100 by the end of 2026.

A sales brochure, circulated recently by the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates, seeks $8 million for Macy’s 15-acre department store property and $5 million for its 7.5 acre furniture store at Florence Mall. Both properties include parking lots that accommodate about 1,150 vehicles, according to the brochure, obtained by the WCPO 9 I-Team.

Macy’s did not address the I-Team’s questions about a potential sale but said any store closures at Florence Mall would not take place this year.

“Our new strategy is designed to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc. and enhance the customer experience. We intend to close approximately 150 Macy’s stores while further investing in our 350 go-forward fleet over the next three years. A final decision on specific locations has yet to be made."

Florence City Manager Josh Hunt declined to comment on the potential sale, citing a non-disclosure agreement the city signed with the brokers marketing mall properties. Hunt said he didn’t want to interfere with potential developments that could take place at the mall, but declined to elaborate.

Florence Mall’s management office also declined to comment.

Retail consultant Stan Eichelbaum said Macy's willingness to sell points to a likelihood of closure.

"You can read the tea leaves," said Eichelbaum, president of Marketing Developments/Planning Developments Inc. in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "They wouldn’t be selling them if they thought there was high potential."

But Eichelbaum said the mall could benefit from a Macy's sale and closure in the long run.

"Malls are being adjusted with residential towers, senior towers, college facilities, medical facilities, everything else," Eichelbaum said. "So, if the buildings meet a due diligence for being adaptable, there’s great potential for them to go in another direction."