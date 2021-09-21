Luxottica moving hundreds of jobs out of Mason -- here's why

MASON, Ohio — The city of Mason will lose hundreds of jobs by next year when the eye-wear company EssilorLuxottica consolidates marketing jobs in New York and other corporate functions in Dallas.

But hundreds of jobs will remain in Mason, where the EyeMed insurance plan will continue to operate along with legal, IT and other divisions.

The restructuring was unveiled to Luxottica employees in Mason last week. It’s the result of a 2018 merger between Italy’s Luxottica Group, which operates a North American headquarters in Mason, and Essilor, a French lens manufacturer whose North American headquarters is in Dallas.

At the time of the merger, Luxottica had about 1,900 employees in Mason. That number now stands at about 1,500, according to Luxottica spokeswoman Jane Lehman.

“Bringing our teams closer together from a geographic standpoint will allow us to better collaborate and build a single culture that reflects the shared values of Essilor and Luxottica,” Lehman said. “Nearly every impacted employee has been offered a similar role in our New York City and Dallas locations, including a cost-of-living salary adjustment and relocation support, and no function will be moving before May 2022.”

