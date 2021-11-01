'Homegrown' businesses thrive by not depending on clogged 'supply chain'

ERLANGER, KY — The disrupted supply-chain has slowed the delivery of everything from computer chips to potato chips, but some local homegrown businesses that don't depend on other suppliers are thriving.

In Hebron, McGlasson Farms has turned its direct farm to market produce into record sales during the pandemic, according to owner Ginny McGlasson.

Scott Wegener McGlasson's Farm Owner Ginny McGlasson



"This year its been even better," McGlasson said. "We've had great business the last two years."

She said her biggest headache was getting enough paper sacks when she needed them.

Tewes Farm, an Erlanger farm with an estimated 3,000 turkeys, had plenty of work as well.

"We've been super busy," Owner Dan Tewes said.

Scott Wegener Tewes Farm Owner Dan Tewes



Tewes said he's paid more for corn and increased his own prices a little, but his direct farm to market business is terrific.

"Since the first of October, we've been taking orders," Tewes said. "Generally, we don't start taking orders until the first week of November."

Farm markets in Newtown and Hamilton also said this is a great year for their businesses.

The McGlassons said their farm is a sixth-generation family-owned business.

Now, during the pandemic, many people have rediscovered it and other homegrown businesses in the Tri-State — and helped them grow even more.