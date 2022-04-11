Hebrew Union College to lose rabbinical residency program

CINCINNATI — The board of the Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion has voted to end the rabbinical residency program in Cincinnati by the end of the 2026 academic year, according to a statement from President Andrew Rehfeld.

The vote means the Cincinnati campus will end its 147-year tradition of ordaining rabbis in the nation’s oldest Jewish seminary, converting the Clifton Avenue property to a research center that rabbinic students visit while pursuing degrees in New York and Los Angeles.

The restructuring proposal was bitterly opposed by students, faculty and alumni of the Cincinnati campus, who fear it’s the first step toward closure. But in the end, it passed the Board of Governors by more than a two-thirds majority.

“It is a very, very sad day for all of us who have been affiliated with this institution,” said Dr. Gary Zola, an HUC professor and executive director of the Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives.

Rehfeld said the school will “move quickly” to provide a “detailed plan of action” to outline how the Cincinnati campus will be re-imagined over a period of years.

“Given the intensity of deeply held feelings on all sides of this historic vote, we will take time to navigate the right path forward,” Rehfeld wrote. “We will also be mindful that we are all stewards, charged with ensuring the next generations of Reform Jewish leaders are trained in an environment that prepares them to guide our movement in a rapidly changing world.”