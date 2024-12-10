Federal judge blocks Kroger-Albertsons merger

CINCINNATI — A federal judge has blocked the biggest merger in Kroger’s history, saying the $24.6 billion acquisition of the Albertsons grocery chain would cause "undue market concentration" and "lessen competition."

Judge Adrienne Nelson, in a 71-page ruling, also agreed with the Federal Trade Commission's argument that the merger would harm union employees of both companies.

This is the most important of three pending cases opposing the merger. In Washington, a state court judge is expected to issue a ruling Tuesday afternoon on whether the merger violates state antitrust rules.

A Colorado case, which impacts 255 stores owned by both companies, is also nearing a conclusion.

Some experts have opined that Kroger must win all three cases to proceed. But antitrust expert Eric Fruits disagrees.

“They definitely have to win the FTC case,” said Fruits, a senior scholar for the International Center of Law & Economics in Portland, Oregon. “Then, I think they have to think about strategically how they handle the Colorado and Washington thing. If they say that we could do this merger without acquiring the stores in Colorado and/or Washington, then the merger will go through. If they say, Oh, ‘that’s a deal breaker,’ then they won’t.”

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told investors last week that the company can grow without a merger.

“Regardless of the outcome of the trials, Kroger is operating from a position of strength and we are optimistic about our future,” McMullen said in Kroger’s 3rd quarter earnings call. “Our business is more diverse than ever and our value creation model provides us with multiple ways to drive sustainable growth.”

Investors seem to be betting on long-term growth for Kroger. Its shares closed at $57.77 Monday, up 31% since the deal was announced in October 2022. Albertsons closed at $18.94 Monday, down 51% in the same period.

Eight of the 13 analysts following Kroger have buy ratings on the company, with an average price target of $65.10. Albertsons 12-month price target is $22, according to TipRanks.

But not every analyst is sold on Kroger’s ability to compete against larger rivals, particularly Amazon and Walmart.

“Without the Albertsons merger, our analysis leads us to conclude that Kroger’s market share is likely to shrink over the coming years, potentially at an increasing rate,” wrote Scott Mushkin, founder of R5 Capital, in a June 30 note to investors.

Mushkin is a veteran Wall Street analyst who thinks Amazon and Walmart will make life difficult for many retailers because of their growing efficiencies in same-day delivery. Both companies are investing billions of dollars in their distribution networks. The bigger and faster they get, the more both companies are using discounts to keep them busy.

“Those networks thrive off of volume,” Mushkin said. “Kroger’s investing in this as well, but the scale that Walmart and Amazon (have achieved) is something that Kroger is going to be hard-pressed to match.”

Mushkin has criticized both Kroger and the FTC for not settling the case months ago. He thinks the grocery industry has gotten much more competitive since the deal was announced.

“Kroger missed the mark in trying to get this done and the government missed the mark in understanding what’s happening in the marketplace,” Mushkin said. “And in the end, it’s what neither Kroger nor the government want. I think it’s going to end up likely limiting consumer choice.”