Watch

I-Team

Actions

CPD internal investigation: Officer was 12 inches away when he shot dog at Bockfest 5K run

Officer violated CPD policy by having body cam off
After a deadly Cincinnati police shooting that ended a dog attack at Bockfest, the surviving dog's owner is sharing his story. Colin Barge says even though one of the rounds hit his dog in the left eye, the officer did the right thing when he shot and killed the other dog.
Cincinnati Police Department body camera video screenshot after an officer shot a dog attacking another dog on March 5, 2022
Posted at 10:07 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 22:09:44-04

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer was just 12 inches away when he shot and killed a dog to stop it from attacking another dog March 5 at the Bockfest 5K, according to a CPD internal investigation report released on Wednesday.

The CPD internal investigation also found the officer violated policy because he had turned off his body camera. Since his body camera was off, there was no police video recording of the shooting. The officer received counseling on body camera use and policy, according to the report.

CPD previously announced that the shooting complied with department policy and state law.

The officer fired his first shot into the upper body of an unleashed pit bull that had grabbed the throat of a leashed Weimaraner, according to the report.

The report said the first shot "seemed to have little to no effect." So the officer working an off-duty detail fired a second shot causing the pit bull to let go. The dog retreated to the street, laid down and died later at an animal hospital.

One of the officer's rounds also hit the Weimaraner, blinding him in one eye. But that dog's owner told WCPO 9 that he believed the officer's actions saved his dog's life.

RELATED | Owner: Dog recovering, blind in one eye after Bockfest shooting

The internal investigation reviewed other police body camera videos, photos and reports.

CPD also reviewed other incidents involving the officer and determined "there are no patterns of behavior noted which require intervention at this time."

More from the I-Team:
Activist launches proxy fight at Kroger Co. After arrest at CVG, French citizen jailed for a month Tri-County Mall redevelopment getting $200M tax incentive

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.

Let the I-Team investigate
Send us your story tips today to iteam@wcpo.com
Or call 513-852-4999