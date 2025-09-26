Cincinnati Metro union placed in 'temporary trusteeship' by international affiliate

CINCINNATI — A union representing about 1,000 Cincinnati Metro employees was placed in trusteeship by its international affiliate this week, in a possible sign of financial irregularities at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 627.
The “temporary trusteeship” began Sept. 23 to allow for a review of operations at the Bond Hill labor union, said Gary Johnson, an ATU International Vice President. Johnson wouldn’t say what led to the action, nor would he discuss what’s being investigated.
The action comes two months after ATU Local 627 announced a new three-year labor agreement for Metro bus operators, maintenance workers and associated support staff.
It isn’t immediately clear what impact the trusteeship will have on Metro employees and customers.
The Cincinnati Metro system declined to comment, as did the local president of ATU Local 627, Frank Harper.
Federal law allows for union locals to be placed in trusteeship when there are concerns about their financial condition, corruption, democratic processes and ability to comply with collective bargaining agreements.
Cincinnati is the fifth ATU local to be placed in trusteeship this year, based on records filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.
The other four — in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee — had problems that included excessive compensation of union officials, disregarding financial controls and failing to file audits and other reports with ATU International.
The Labor Department requires those disclosures to be made in a trusteeship report, known as the LM-15 form. The records are in a searchable database that shows the reports are typically received by the Labor Department within a month or so of the establishment of a new trusteeship.
The WCPO 9 I-Team requested copies of Cincinnati’s report, but union officials have yet to respond.
Here are the four ATU locals where trusteeships were established this year, along with the explanation they gave the Labor Department:
- ATU Local 1722, Eastlake CO; Established 1/29/25
Explanation: “A temporary trusteeship was implemented on January 29, 2025, due to a failure of Local 1772 to observe proper financial controls, to timely file reports with the International Union, to enforce its union security clause, to properly adjust dues rates according to its bylaws, and to hold membership and executive board meetings regularly.”
- ATU Local 713, Memphis, TN; Established 3/20/25
Explanation: “A temporary trusteeship was implemented on March 20, 2025, due to a failure of Local 713 to observe proper financial controls, to comply with fiduciary obligations, to timely file reports with the International Union, and excessive financial liabilities and compensation relative to assets and income.”
- ATU Local 1028, Matteson IL; Established 6/23/25; Received: 9/23/25
Explanation: “Issues severely impacting the effective administration and functioning of Local 1028 include, but are not limited to, an unsustainable financial situation; excessive compensation paid due to needlessly large amounts of lost time hours claimed and failure to follow the local unions bylaws with regard to rates to be paid; deficit spending leading to liabilities, including per capita tax arrearages; failure of the principal officer to remain a member in good standing at all times; the misallocation of duties among executive officers such that financial and other controls are not in place; and the cancellation of membership meetings.”
- ATU Local 788, St. Louis, MO; Established 6/10/25; Received 7/8/25
Explanation: “Local 788 was placed into temporary trusteeship for issues including an unsustainable financial situation, including an inability to meet financial obligations, excessive financial liabilities, and a payroll and compensation structure which is beyond the current means of the local union; the failure to file audits with the International Union; the failure to file federal reports; disbursement of local union funds without adequate financial controls; and the failure to follow accepted procedures and practices.”