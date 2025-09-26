Cincinnati Metro union placed in 'temporary trusteeship' by international affiliate

CINCINNATI — A union representing about 1,000 Cincinnati Metro employees was placed in trusteeship by its international affiliate this week, in a possible sign of financial irregularities at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 627.

The “temporary trusteeship” began Sept. 23 to allow for a review of operations at the Bond Hill labor union, said Gary Johnson, an ATU International Vice President. Johnson wouldn’t say what led to the action, nor would he discuss what’s being investigated.

The action comes two months after ATU Local 627 announced a new three-year labor agreement for Metro bus operators, maintenance workers and associated support staff.

It isn’t immediately clear what impact the trusteeship will have on Metro employees and customers.

The Cincinnati Metro system declined to comment, as did the local president of ATU Local 627, Frank Harper.

Federal law allows for union locals to be placed in trusteeship when there are concerns about their financial condition, corruption, democratic processes and ability to comply with collective bargaining agreements.

Cincinnati is the fifth ATU local to be placed in trusteeship this year, based on records filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The other four — in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee — had problems that included excessive compensation of union officials, disregarding financial controls and failing to file audits and other reports with ATU International.

The Labor Department requires those disclosures to be made in a trusteeship report, known as the LM-15 form. The records are in a searchable database that shows the reports are typically received by the Labor Department within a month or so of the establishment of a new trusteeship.

The WCPO 9 I-Team requested copies of Cincinnati’s report, but union officials have yet to respond.

Here are the four ATU locals where trusteeships were established this year, along with the explanation they gave the Labor Department:

