Cincinnati landlord sentenced to one year in jail for stalking former tenant

CINCINNATI — John Klosterman arrived at his sentencing hearing Monday wearing a blue suit and orange rubber jail-issued sandals.

The longtime westside Cincinnati landlord faced up to 18 months in jail for stalking a former tenant and violating her order of protection against him.

With his arms handcuffed behind his back, his right hand balled into a fist, Klosterman, 71, asked Hamilton County Municipal Judge Brad Greenberg to let him go home under lockdown status instead of jail.

"I take responsibility for whatever actions I did," Klosterman told Greenberg. "My wife is my biggest concern at this point. I just need to get home and take care of her."

But Greenberg wasn't swayed.

The judge described Klosterman's actions as "predatory behavior."

Greenberg sentenced Klosterman to 12-months in jail with credit for 98-days served.

Klosterman's legal problems aren't over either.

Federal prosecutors want him held in contempt for violating a Consent Decree.

In September 2020, Klosterman signed the Decree admitting that federal prosecutors could prove he violated the Fair Housing Act by repeatedly sexually harassing women who rented from him.

The Decree requires Klosterman to get counseling, stop managing rental housing and pay damages to 20 victims.

Federal prosecutors said Klosterman failed to do that.

A U.S. Magistrate will rule on the prosecutors' motion to hold Klosterman in contempt.

Klosterman is scheduled to be released from the Hamilton County Justice Center in May 2022.