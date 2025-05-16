Bengals 'concerned' about Hamilton County's new stadium negotiating team

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals were surprised and not pleased by Hamilton County’s decision to shake up its legal team for Paycor Stadium lease negotiations.

The county surprised nearly everyone Thursday by firing longtime consultant Tom Gabelman after more than two decades of handling legal matters involving the Cincinnati riverfront.

The vote means the Dinsmore law firm will advise the county on matters involving The Banks riverfront development project and lease negotiations with the Bengals. The Vorys law firm will handle matters involving the Cincinnati Reds, which is represented by Dinsmore.

An attorney representing the team said the changes could jeopardize lease talks going forward.

“Just two weeks ago, we signed an MOU saying we've got a negotiation structure to get a deal done by June 30th,” said Aaron Herzig, a partner in the Taft law firm. “And then two weeks later, out of the blue, the county is changing its negotiation team. We have 45 days left to get a deal done. And the county decides to put us back to square one.”

Herzig said he worked with Gabelman on the April 29 memorandum of understanding, which calls for the team and NFL to contribute $120 million toward $184.5 million in first-phase renovations at Paycor. But those arrangements could be scrapped if the team can’t reach a comprehensive agreement on a new lease by June 30.

Herzig said the team hasn’t asked the county to reverse its decision to change law firms and has not threatened to walk away from negotiations on a long-term deal.

“I think it's harder to get a deal when we have a whole lot of new players at the table 45 days before the deal is done,” Herzig said. “The concern is that this indicates they're not serious about getting the deal done.”

The Bengals are also raising questions about the county’s stadium consultant David Abrams, whose New York-based company, Inner Circle Sports, also works for the Cleveland Browns.

The team released a document showing Inner Circle Sports has lobbied the state on the Browns proposed new stadium in Brook Park.

“The team has expressed concern to the county that a stadium consultant performing services for the Cleveland Browns might not have Cincinnati’s best interests at heart,” said a statement released by the Bengals Thursday.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said Abrams has no involvement with the Browns and will remain the county’s lead negotiator.

“I selected Mr. Abrams for his expertise,” Pillich said. “He’s a bulldog who will get a better deal for Hamilton County taxpayers."