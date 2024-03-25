A $500M grant for Middletown Works could have a ripple effect on Ohio's green economy

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Works steel plant will receive a federal grant of up to $500 million to replace its coal-burning blast furnace to a hybrid unit that burns hydrogen and natural gas, a project that is expected to create 1,200 construction jobs and dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

The grant was announced in Middletown Monday by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who told reporters the Biden Administration is proving job creation and environmental improvements can happen simultaneously.

“These announcements are happening every week all over the country,” Granholm said. “There’s four places in Ohio today that got industrial decarbonization grants because this president is committed to making sure that we are in partnership with industry and with unions to be competitive in this country.”

The Hydrogen-Ready Direct Reduced Iron plant is expected create 170 new jobs and retain 2,500 when it opens in 2028. It will reduce production costs by $150 feet per ton of liquid steel produced, generating annual cost savings of $450 million for the Middletown plant.

“During the last several decades, we have been bombarded with (the idea that) things that come from abroad are better and cheaper and more efficient and more technologically advanced,” Cleveland Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalvez said. “It’s all lies. It’s all wrong.”

Cleveland Cliffs, which acquired the Middletown plant in its 2019 purchase of AK Steel, is negotiating terms of the grant with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The improvements will eliminate one of Ohio’s biggest emitters of particulate matter, or soot, according to Industrious Labs, an environmental research and advocacy firm that ranked 213 industrial facilities excluding power plants. The coal-based facility releases 1,872 tons of NOx, 2,245 tons of SO2, and 451 tons of particulate matter annually, according to the group.

“The first proposed green steel plant in the United States, supported by the Department of Energy, is a crucial step toward revitalizing American manufacturing, fostering healthier communities and creating future-proof jobs,” said Hilary Lewis, Steel Director, Industrious Labs. “With this investment, the Biden administration has notched its first win in the global transition to green steel.”

The Middletown investments could have a ripple effect on Ohio’s green economy by promoting the use of hydrogen as a cleaner fuel source.

Goncalves said Cleveland Cliffs will commit to purchasing a significant percentage of the production capacity of new hydrogen suppliers, which the Biden Administration is also subsidizing.

“It’s like the chicken and egg,” Goncalves said. “Nobody uses hydrogen because there’s no hydrogen. And there’s no hydrogen because nobody uses hydrogren. So now they can run the plant at break even. Everything else that they can sell to others will be on top. So, I can make the hydrogen hub viable.”

An $8 billion initiative, the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program aims to establish up to ten regional ecosystems that promote increased production and use of hydrogen in carbon-instensive industryies like automotive, steel and cement.

“They will be producing hydrogen in Ohio for off-take to places like this,” Granholm said. “And that is a whole series of jobs. That’s an economic cluster around the creation of clean hydrogen.”