I-75 SB closed after semi-truck jack-knifes in the roadway

ODOT
I-75 SB near the Norwood Lateral closed after semi-truck crashes.
CINCINNATI — All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound near the Norwood Lateral are closed after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the highway.

Cincinnati Police Department District Four officers said "A good amount of diesel is on the road from the crash."

After the crash, the soundbound lanes of the highway were closed causing traffic to begin backing up. The traffic on I-75 could be seen from Ronald Reagan Highway.

According to CPD, it is unknown when the highway will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

I-75 alternate route after semi-truck crash.
Alternate route after semi-truck jack-knifes on I-75 SB near the Norwood Lateral.

This story with be updated as more information becomes available.

