I-75 SB closed after semi-truck jack-knifes in the roadway

CINCINNATI — All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound near the Norwood Lateral are closed after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the highway.

Cincinnati Police Department District Four officers said "A good amount of diesel is on the road from the crash."

After the crash, the soundbound lanes of the highway were closed causing traffic to begin backing up. The traffic on I-75 could be seen from Ronald Reagan Highway.

Jack-knifed semi on I-75 southbound is producing a major traffic jam as seen from I-75 at Ronald Reagan #wcpoI-75 SB CRASH REPORT pic.twitter.com/ECxXVwy3B1 — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) February 20, 2025

According to CPD, it is unknown when the highway will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

WCPO Alternate route after semi-truck jack-knifes on I-75 SB near the Norwood Lateral.

This story with be updated as more information becomes available.