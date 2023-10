A crash, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday, closed a section of I-75 NB, north of I-74, near exit 6, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) camera footage shows.

It appears multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down traffic for approximately an hour. As of 8:00 a.m. ODOT cameras shows normal traffic operations have resumed.

WCPO has reached out to Cincinnati Police Department dispatch for further information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.