I-71 Southbound shut down after fatal crash at Western Row Road

MASON, Ohio — A fatal crash has shut down Southbound I-71 in Mason, the Ohio State Patrol says.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. near the Western Row Road exit.

Traffic cameras show a massive backup in the area of the crash.

We have not confirmed the cause of the crash nor a timetable for reopening the road. OSP is still on scene.

Southbound drivers should exit the highway at Kings Mills and head south on Kings Island Drive, re-entering the highway at Western Row Road.

