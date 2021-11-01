I-71 in Clinton County reopens following deadly wrong-way crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Interstate-71 in Clinton County is back open following a deadly wrong-way crash overnight in Adams Township.

Investigators said a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound, in the wrong direction, on the northbound lanes when the driver crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

The Clinton County Coroner's Office pronounced the driver of the Ford Escape dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The interstate was closed during the initial investigation, but police said it has since reopened. Drivers should still expect delays while traveling in the area as the traffic is still backed up.

Police said the driver's identity will be released once family is notified.

Police do believe alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.