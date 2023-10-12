'Hubbard's Cupboard' expands to 9 more Tri-State Schools

CINCINNATI — When Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard isn't on the field, he's working hard to fight food insecurity in Cincinnati.

On Wednesday, his Foundation, The Sam Hubbard Foundation, announced the expansion of the "Hubbard's Cupboards" program. The program provides nutritional and educational items for students. It serves as an on-site supplement in select schools to fill needs that arise like when a child needs a new backpack at the start of the school year or a healthy snack during a long day, according to the foundation's website.

Nine new schools have been added to the program thanks to the foundation's partnership with Crayons to Computers and Kroger.

"This year, we hope to impact over 7,000 students across the Tri-State," the foundation said in a social media post.

The program was launched in 2022 and was initially featured in Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center.

The new schools added to the program have not been announced.

The Sam Hubbard Foundation started in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its mission is to tackle food insecurity in the Tri-State.

Hubbard, a Cincinnati native, has been a Cincinnati Bengal since being drafted in 2018 after spending three years with the Buckeyes.