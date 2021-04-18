Ohio highway patrol: Overnight crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Highland County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (HIGHLAND COUNTY), Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers early Sunday morning were investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. the evening prior on State Route 73 in Liberty Township near Hillsboro.

In an early-morning news release, investigators indicated that 31-year-old Sean Fisher of Dayton, Ohio, was driving near the intersection of 73 and Deer Run Road when he crossed his vehicle over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. That collision led to a second, involving a third vehicle.

The Highland County Coroner's Office declared Fisher deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators.

Mackenzie Oglesby, 22, and Micah Covault, 45, were operating the other two vehicles involved, and both suffered injuries. While Covault was treated and released from the scene of the crash, Oglesby was airlifted to a nearby hospital, the news release indicated.

No further information on Oglesby's condition was immediately available.