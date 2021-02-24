Teen, Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer dead after drowning incident at Rocky Fork State Park

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A teenage girl died after being trapped under ice and an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer died of a “medical emergency” at Rocky Fork State Park during the girl's rescue attempt, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman.

Divers pulled the 16-year-old from the water at 11 p.m. Tuesday after she had been trapped under ice for nearly four hours. First responders transported her to Highland District Hospital, where she died, according to Jackman.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore suffered a “medical emergency” at the scene during the initial phases of the rescue, according to ODNR spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady.

First responders transported Lagore to Highland District Hospital, but he was unable to be resuscitated. Lagore had worked for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for 15 years.

Natural Resource Officer Jason Lagore Died in the Line of Duty https://t.co/dlZVS1c913 pic.twitter.com/ASBDYmIfeh — OhioDNR (@ohiodnr) February 24, 2021

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said. “Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”

A teenage boy was able to get out of the water and was transported to Highland District Hospital, where he is being treated for hypothermia, Jackman said.

Authorities were called to the Highland County park just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of two people who fell through the ice near the North Shore boat docks, located at the bottom of a steep incline.

The teenage girl has not yet been identified.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in its investigation.