Man dead after Highland County crash on US-50

PAINT TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after police said he failed to yield to a stop sign on Keplinger Road and was hit by a driver on US-50, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police said at around 2:08 p.m. on Saturday, 62-year-old Douglas Hurt was driving a 1991 Ford Escort south on Keplinger Road in Paint Township when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the driver of a 2016 GMC Terrain traveling east on US-50.

When the crash happened, both vehicles went off the road and the GMC hit a nearby utility pole, police said.

Hurt was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS.

Police said they do not currently suspect drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.