Highland County crash leaves one dead, one in critical condition

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Oh. — Police are investigating after a two-car crash in Highland County left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday evening.

According to a press release by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Freddie A. Merrick, 54, was driving west on Prospect Road while Tamara A. Frazer, 45, was traveling south on State Route 73.

According to the press release, Merrick failed to stop at a stop sign resulting in Merrick crashing into Frazer. Both vehicles reportedly traveled off the right side of State Route 73 and drove into a ditch.

Frazer was flown to the Miami Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Merrick was flown to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There were two passengers in Merrick's vehicle that suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Highland District Hospital.

According to the press release, Merrick was not wearing his seat belt. Police report that Frazer was properly restrained.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

