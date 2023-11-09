Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 wants you to join us in the holiday spirit for this year's Toy Team 9!

There are multiple ways to give back this season for those who are in need.

First, WCPO 9 is accepting text-to-give donations from November 27 thru December 4. During that time period, simply text "WCPO" to 50155 to donate.

On November 29, we'll host a phone bank from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call (513) 719-4929 during that time to donate.

The Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $5,000 donated through our phone bank or text-to-give program.

Then on December 2, WCPO 9 anchors and reporters will be at nine Walgreens locations around the Tri-State, accepting toy donations for various charitable organizations around town.

Below is a list of locations we will accept donations and the organization that it supports . Come and drop off or buy a toy between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help those in need:

Walgreens Florence: 8193 Mall Road, Florence KY 41042

Brighton Center



Brighton Center Walgreens Ft Wright: 1825 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011

Be Concerned



Be Concerned Walgreens Bridgetown: 5508 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248

Santa Maria



Santa Maria Walgreens Harrison: 1032 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030

Greater Cincinnati Toys for Tots



Greater Cincinnati Toys for Tots Walgreens West Chester: 8614 Princeton-Glendale Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069

Butler-Warren Toys for Tots



Butler-Warren Toys for Tots Walgreens Blue Ash: 9580 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

Best Point



Best Point Walgreens Hyde Park: 3822 Paxton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209

Salvation Army



Salvation Army Walgreens Eastgate: 719 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Child Focus



Child Focus Walgreens Loveland: 9520 Fields Ertel Road, Loveland OH 45140

Warren County Community Services Early Learning

You can also use the form below to contribute anything that you are able:

This campaign is a WCPO 9 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Cincinnati area and are tax deductible.

Thank you for helping those who need it most this holiday season!