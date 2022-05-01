Watch
Heavy hitters support Republican Senate candidates in dueling rallies

Josh Mandel and J.D. Vance rallied voters Saturday
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 21:40:05-04

CINCINNATI — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz were in the Buckeye state to support two Republican candidates for Senate on Saturday.

J.D. Vance and Josh Mandel each stumped at events in Southwest Ohio meant to excite and inform voters leading into Tuesday's primary.

Both candidates had a little help from their friends as they vie for Rob Portman's Senate seat.

Vance rallied voters at an event in West Chester Saturday afternoon. Rep. Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Taylor Greene of Georgia each took the stage in support of Vance, who is from Middletown.

Texas Senator Cruz spoke at Mandel's rally in Lebanon Saturday evening. Mandel, who is from Cleveland, is in his third run for Senate.

The hotly contested race comes to a head on Tuesday when voters decide who will run against the winner of the Democratic primary in the general election in November.

