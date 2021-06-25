Hear Cincinnati: What's in all those trailers parked at the Kentucky Speedway?



Kentucky Speedway is storing thousands of semi-truck trailers and pickup trucks. The Gallatin County race track is renting its property for longterm parking after NASCAR removed the speedway from the 2021 race schedule. When will racing return? WCPO I-Team reporter Craig Cheatham joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to explain.

But first, the Hear Cincinnati weekly panel discusses news of the week including the Marian Spencer sculpture, Joey Votto's personal apology to a 6-year-old fan, more delays at King Island's Camp Cedar, and more.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

