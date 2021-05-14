Hear Cincinnati: They were granted a storybook wedding while on borrowed time

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss racial disparities in health care, easing COVID-19 restrictions in Ohio and Kentucky, and a local teen on her way to Harvard against all odds.
Later, anchor and reporter Kristyn Hartman joins the podcast to tell the story of a local couple who were granted a storybook wedding with the help of the community after they fell in love in hospice.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Notable Links:
- After giving help for years, this mother and daughter must learn to accept it from others
- Study finds racial disparities in health care extend to dementia, Alzheimer's treatment
- Beshear: Kentucky capacity limits, mask mandate to end June 11
- Thousands of new Ford pickups parked at Kentucky Speedway, can't be sold
- Auto dealers call chip shortage 'a hell of a follow up' to pandemic; issue spans across industries
- Local teen in foster care on her way to Harvard University
Feature:
Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati