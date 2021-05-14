Hear Cincinnati: They were granted a storybook wedding while on borrowed time

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss racial disparities in health care, easing COVID-19 restrictions in Ohio and Kentucky, and a local teen on her way to Harvard against all odds.

Later, anchor and reporter Kristyn Hartman joins the podcast to tell the story of a local couple who were granted a storybook wedding with the help of the community after they fell in love in hospice.

