Hear Cincinnati: They were granted a storybook wedding while on borrowed time

Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Posted at 5:45 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 17:45:03-04

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss racial disparities in health care, easing COVID-19 restrictions in Ohio and Kentucky, and a local teen on her way to Harvard against all odds.

Later, anchor and reporter Kristyn Hartman joins the podcast to tell the story of a local couple who were granted a storybook wedding with the help of the community after they fell in love in hospice.

