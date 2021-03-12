Menu

Watch

Hear Cincinnati

Actions

Hear Cincinnati: The year that changed our lives

Hindsight: 2020
items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Hear Cincinnati 2020 16x9
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:57:07-05

One year ago, a pandemic was declared and life as we knew it stopped.

On Thursday, WCPO 9 presented our special project “Hindsight 2020: The year that changed our lives.” Host Julie O'Neill and producer Meghan Goth join the Hear Cincinnati podcast to discuss the special and the stories featured in it.

Next, you'll hear Julie O'Neill talk with members of the community in a virtual round-table discussion.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Hindsight 2020 Links:

Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati

Stream local news anytime!