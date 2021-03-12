Hear Cincinnati: The year that changed our lives

One year ago, a pandemic was declared and life as we knew it stopped.

On Thursday, WCPO 9 presented our special project “Hindsight 2020: The year that changed our lives.” Host Julie O'Neill and producer Meghan Goth join the Hear Cincinnati podcast to discuss the special and the stories featured in it.

Next, you'll hear Julie O'Neill talk with members of the community in a virtual round-table discussion.

