Hear Cincinnati: The tragedy of James Hutchinson

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss a new nonprofit that’s working to fight hunger, a Black-owned burger spot prospering from West End’s gentrification, a 3-year-old attacked with a knife, and more.
Next, Brian is joined by WCPO reporters Courtney Francisco and Kristen Swilley to explain what happened to James Hutchinson, the 6-year-old whose mother confessed to killing him as she tried to abandon him.
Notable Links:
- Here's how Black-owned Cincinnati businesses are faring one year into the COVID-19 economic crisis
- Last Mile Food Rescue reduces food insecurity in Greater Cincinnati, one trunk load at a time
- White Cincinnati police sergeant sues city, accuses department of hiring 'discrimination'
- Black-owned burger spot still prospering from West End’s gentrification
- Springdale PD releases bodycam footage of Sky Zone arrest
- Mother, young girl witnessed attack on 3-year-old in Deerfield Township
Featured Story:
- Police chief: 'Red flags all over' in death of Middletown 6-year-old killed by mother
- ‘He always loved to give hugs’: Middletown mourns death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson
- Dozens grieve for Middletown 6-year-old James Hutchinson at Barnitz Stadium
- Rising Ohio River stalls search for bodies of Nylo Lattimore, James Hutchinson
Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati