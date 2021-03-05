Menu

Hear Cincinnati: The tragedy of James Hutchinson

The 6-year-old's mother confessed to killing him
WCPO
Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 18:53:57-05
Listen to this episode of the Hear Cincinnati podcast in the player above.

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss a new nonprofit that’s working to fight hunger, a Black-owned burger spot prospering from West End’s gentrification, a 3-year-old attacked with a knife, and more.

Next, Brian is joined by WCPO reporters Courtney Francisco and Kristen Swilley to explain what happened to James Hutchinson, the 6-year-old whose mother confessed to killing him as she tried to abandon him.

Notable Links:

Featured Story:

