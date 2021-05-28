Hear Cincinnati: The paradigm shift facing Cincinnati police

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss property values in the suburbs, FC Cincinnati's stadium lights, tips for choosing a nursing home, and more.
Next, reporter Mariel Carbone joins the podcast to discuss the challenges facing the Cincinnati Police Department as they defend their diversity quotas and shorten training due to an officer shortage.
