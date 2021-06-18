Watch

Hear Cincinnati: 'Magic Adrian' helped hundreds secure vaccine appointments in the Tri-State

WCPO
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:34:12-04

WCPO reporter Whitney Miller joins this episode of Hear Cincinnati to discuss her interview with 'Magic Adrian' Anderson who took it upon herself to help schedule any and everyone who needed a shot during the release of the first doses of vaccine.

But first, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss reducing youth homelessness, CEOs getting a COVID-19 bonus, and the downside of 'streatereies.'

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Featured:

Notable Links:

