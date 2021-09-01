Hear Cincinnati: Lebanon Schools close, colleges requiring vaccines, and more school COVID-19 updates



WCPO reporter Evan Millward joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19 during back-to-school, including Lebanon Schools shutting down temporarily, and the growing list of colleges requiring vaccines.

First, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss free internet access in pubic housing, COVID-19 in nursing homes, the return of Riverfest and more.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

