Hear Cincinnati: Its soul has moved to Mount Healthy, but this church's ghost remains in the West End

"You can't stay in the past and expect to move forward in the future.”
That’s how a lifelong member of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church described the church’s decision to use gentrification to fuel a move from the West End to Mouth Healthy. WCPO gentrification reporter Monique John joins the Hear Cincinnati podcast to tell the full story.
First, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth, and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss equality in Cincinnati, facts on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, another indicted Cincinnati council member, King's Islands new campground and more.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Feature:
