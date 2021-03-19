Menu

Watch

Hear Cincinnati

Actions

Hear Cincinnati: Immaculate wallaby, vaccination updates, and more

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Hear Cincinnati 2020 16x9
Posted at 2:20 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 14:20:36-04

Host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to breakdown news of the week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast.

This week the group discusses an "immaculate" wallaby, "attending to people's basic humanity" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beckjord smoke stack that fell into the Ohio River, vaccination updates, and local music by women.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Notable Links:

Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati

Stream local news anytime!