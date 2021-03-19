Hear Cincinnati: Immaculate wallaby, vaccination updates, and more

Host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to breakdown news of the week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast.
This week the group discusses an "immaculate" wallaby, "attending to people's basic humanity" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beckjord smoke stack that fell into the Ohio River, vaccination updates, and local music by women.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Notable Links:
- Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new wallaby joey after surprise pregnancy
- Carl Fox has lived with HIV and AIDS for decades, but now he's 'on the right path' to a cure
- Portable toilets in OTR are 'attending to people's basic humanity' during COVID-19 pandemic
- WCPO 9 readers, viewers step up to help Avondale homeowner save family legacy
- Why did Beckjord smoke stack fall into the Ohio River and when will debris be cleaned up?
- Brittany Gosney, Middletown woman charged in son's death, seeks insanity plea
- Prosecutor: 'High probability' searchers have found a body during search for James Hutchinson
- Police: Mother charged with murder after 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl
- Cintas Center opens as mass vaccination site Thursday
- Lounge Acts presents a Women's History Month mixtape
