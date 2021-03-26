Hear Cincinnati: Getting hyped for Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss a sewing class with a path to employment, a book about growing up Black in Cincinnati, getting the COVID-19 vaccination to the Black community, and more.

Later, Brian is joined by WCPO reporters Mariel Carbone and Mike Dyer to discuss the changes to the Banks and to the ballpark ahead of Reds Opening Day next week.

