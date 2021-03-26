Hear Cincinnati: Getting hyped for Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss a sewing class with a path to employment, a book about growing up Black in Cincinnati, getting the COVID-19 vaccination to the Black community, and more.
Later, Brian is joined by WCPO reporters Mariel Carbone and Mike Dyer to discuss the changes to the Banks and to the ballpark ahead of Reds Opening Day next week.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Notable Links:
- St. Francis Seraph Ministries program teaches sewing basics as path to employment
- Inspired by protests for justice, author rereleases 2003 book about growing up Black in Cincinnati
- For Black residents of rural Tri-State areas, mistrust adds to struggle to get vaccines
- Medical experts trying to address vaccine skepticism among young Black adults
- Transportation, technology among biggest obstacles between Cincinnati seniors and vaccination
- Court docs: Brittany Gosney 'hog-tied,' gagged children before 6-year-old son's death
- Officials: Man accused of rape lived under victim's bed for 3 weeks
- Cincinnati council candidate apologizes for past, derogatory tweets
- The Banks planning ahead for 'DORA at the Banks' launch
- Despite limited fan capacity, GABP is 'going to sound like a roar' on Reds' Opening Day
